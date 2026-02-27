Yuvraj Singh mighty impressed after ‘sir’ Abhishek Sharma finds form in T20 World Cup: ‘Let the bat do all the talking’

After two weeks of toiling hard in the middle, Abhishek Sharma finally found his mojo in the T20 World Cup 2026, registering his first fifty in the tournament on Thursday. The left-handed batter from Punjab scored 55 runs in 30 balls against Zimbabwe with the help of four sixes and as many boundaries to set up the base for the defending champions to post more than 250 runs on the board. Before the must-win contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Abhishek had just managed 15 runs, including three ducks. Abhishek Sharma scored 55 runs in 30 balls against Zimbabwe (Sportz Asia)

However, Zimbabwe erred big time with their tactics, deciding not to introduce a spinner in the powerplay, which let Abhishek get his eye in and tee off almost immediately. Abhishek mixed caution with aggression, and even showed the stomach to rotate the strike rather than go big on every ball.

Tinotenda Maposa eventually sent Abhishek back to the pavilion, but by then the batter had already done his job of keeping India in front of the game. The latest knock by the No.1 T20I batter in the world also impressed his mentor, Yuvraj Singh.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir wastes no time, launches animated coaching session with Abhishek Sharma in team bus after Chennai landing The 2007 T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder congratulated Abhishek on a good innings and asked him to “keep pushing.”

“The best chatter is when you let the bat do all the talking. Good innings, sir Abhishek, keep pushing,” Yuvraj wrote on Instagram Stories.