Yuvraj Singh posts heartfelt message for ‘fighter’ Sanjay Dutt, wishes him ‘speedy recovery’ from lung cancer

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 11:35 IST

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a heartfelt message for veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday. The architect of India’s win in 2007 T20 World Cup and in the 2011 ODI World Cup, described Dutt as a ‘fighter’ and wished him a speedy recovery. Dutt has been detected with stage four lung cancer.

“You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery” wrote Yuvraj on his twitter handle.

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

The actor, who was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness, was discharged on Monday.

The actor’s oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92% when he was admitted. He was immediately tested for Covid-19 through rapid antigen kit. But as per the sources, the test result didn’t show any presence of the pathogen of the virus. Later, it was reported that he has develop fluid in his chest.

His diagnosis revealed that he was suffering from stage four lung cancer.

Notably, Yuvraj himself was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2012. The cricketer underwent treatment in the USA and defeated the illness. He also went on to make a comeback to the Indian limited-overs sides and played match-winning knocks.

Yuvraj announced his retirement last year after playing 40 Tests, 278 ODIs and 58 T20Is scoring 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs respectively.