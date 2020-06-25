e-paper
Home / Cricket / Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri engage in hilarious ‘senior’, ‘junior’ banter on Twitter

Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri engage in hilarious ‘senior’, ‘junior’ banter on Twitter

Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri engaged in a hilarious twitter banter after the former wished India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team.

cricket Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:48 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni (L), Ravi Shastri (R)
Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni (L), Ravi Shastri (R)(HT Collage)
         

There is something about India’s World Cup winning anniversaries, current India head coach Ravi Shastri and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. On the 37th anniversary of India’s maiden World Cup win in 1983, Shastri and Yuvraj engaged in their ‘senior-junior’ banter, again.

Exactly 37 years ago on June 25, 1983 the Kapil Dev-led Indian side had beaten the mighty West Indies in the final to lift the World Cup. To mark the occasion, Yuvraj wished the World Cup-winning team by saying it is ‘a moment of national pride’.

His post read: “A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day. Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team. You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011. Look forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports.”

Shastri took note of the message and wrote: “Thanks, junior! You can tag me and Kaps also. #therealkapildev.”

 

Yuvraj replied straightaway and wrote: “Hahahaha senior. You are a legend on and off the field. Kapil Paaji was a different league altogether.”

 

Notably, it was Yuvraj who had first termed Shastri ‘senior’ when the latter had tagged Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli while wishing the MS Dhoni-led Indian side in the 9th anniversary of their World Cup win in 2011 earlier in April, this year.

“Many congratulations! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup,” Shastri had tweeted while tagging Tendulkar and current India skipper Virat Kohli.

Yuvraj had taken note of the tweet and responded with: “Thanks senior, you can tag me and Mahi also, we were also a part of it.”

