'Great to relive memories when I could hit sixes at will': Yuvraj Singh after hittin 6,6,6,6 in Road Safety World Series
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said it was ‘great to relive those memories where he could hit sixes at will’ after sending social media into a frenzy by hitting four consecutive sixes off South Africa’s Zander de Bruyn’s bowling in the India Legends vs South Africa Legends match in Road Safety World Series.
“It was great to relive those memories where I could hit sixes at will,” said Yuvraj after his 22-ball 52 helped India Legends to an easy win.
Yuvraj hit four consecutive maximums off the bowling of seamer de Bruyn in the 18th over, the southpaw reminded of his 2007 World T20 heroics when he smashed six sixes in an over.
“After the fourth one I thought there's a chance to hit the fifth if it is in my arc. The wicket was a bit sticky and two-paced but we got the runs on the board. This year I was working with my state guys a lot on death hitting, I was telling them that the head is the key and staying still. When you have done it over the years you know you can do it. The bat speed can get slower as you get older but you just need to keep going,” Yuvraj said.
South Africa, chasing 205 to win, were restricted to 148 for 7 in 20 overs.
Tendulkar got his maiden half century of the tournament while the stylish Yuvraj showed his true colours with an unbeaten 52 in India's huge win.
The win took India back to the top spot with 16 points, overtaking Sri Lanka on net run rate.
The 47-year-old Tendulkar cracked a 37-ball 60 with nine boundaries and a six while Yuvraj starred with an unbeaten 22-ball 52 with six towering sixes including four in succession and two hits to the ropes.
S Badrinath contributed with 42 (34b, 2x6, 4x4) before being carried away by his teammates after he injured his right hamstring. The tall Yusuf Pathan, too, joined the party with his big hits, making a brisk 10-ball 23 with two fours and as many sixes.
Put into bat by South Africa captain Jonty Rhodes, the 50,000 plus crowd thundered 'Sachin, Sachin' as Tendulkar walked out to bat with his opening partner Virender Sehwag.
As the batting great executed those copybook back-foot punches through covers and the classical straight drive against Makhaya Ntini, the spectators jumped out of their seats in joy.
It was then the Yuvraj show till the end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched
- The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors
- The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'
- The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prithvi Shaw is ready for the next step, with a little help from Greg Chappell
- The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's just about hitting that next ball for four or six'
- Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England
- Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He believes in sixes, not fours': Raja delighted with Kishan's fifty on debut
- India vs England: Ramiz Raja was enthralled watching Ishan Kishan bat, believing India did the right thing handing debuts to proven IPL performers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana: Congratulatory messages pour in for the couple
- Ever since Jasprit Bumrah was granted leave from India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad, rumours about his marriage began to do multiple rounds across all social media platforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have begun a new journey together': Bumrah ties the knot in Goa - See pics
- Before the fourth Test against England, Bumrah was relieved from India's squad due to personal reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior players kept positive team environment: Mumbai coach Powar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's massive for cricket and Chennai': Ngidi on being overwhelmed by MSD's aura
- IPL 2021: Lungi Ngidi, who made his IPL debut in 2018 under MS Dhoni, revealed how he was blown away by the skipper's aura, one that literally gave him goosebumps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More money doesn't mean ball suddenly swings more or wicket is greener: Cummins
- IPL 2021: Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping INR 15.50 crore at the 2020 IPL auction, admitted he felt the weight of the hefty price tag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To beat India in their own backyard is a massive achievement': Graeme Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox