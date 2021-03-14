'Great to relive memories when I could hit sixes at will': Yuvraj Singh after hittin 6,6,6,6 in Road Safety World Series

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said it was ‘great to relive those memories where he could hit sixes at will’ after sending social media into a frenzy by hitting four consecutive sixes off South Africa’s Zander de Bruyn’s bowling in the India Legends vs South Africa Legends match in Road Safety World Series.

“It was great to relive those memories where I could hit sixes at will,” said Yuvraj after his 22-ball 52 helped India Legends to an easy win.

Yuvraj hit four consecutive maximums off the bowling of seamer de Bruyn in the 18th over, the southpaw reminded of his 2007 World T20 heroics when he smashed six sixes in an over.

“After the fourth one I thought there's a chance to hit the fifth if it is in my arc. The wicket was a bit sticky and two-paced but we got the runs on the board. This year I was working with my state guys a lot on death hitting, I was telling them that the head is the key and staying still. When you have done it over the years you know you can do it. The bat speed can get slower as you get older but you just need to keep going,” Yuvraj said.

South Africa, chasing 205 to win, were restricted to 148 for 7 in 20 overs.

Tendulkar got his maiden half century of the tournament while the stylish Yuvraj showed his true colours with an unbeaten 52 in India's huge win.

The win took India back to the top spot with 16 points, overtaking Sri Lanka on net run rate.

The 47-year-old Tendulkar cracked a 37-ball 60 with nine boundaries and a six while Yuvraj starred with an unbeaten 22-ball 52 with six towering sixes including four in succession and two hits to the ropes.

S Badrinath contributed with 42 (34b, 2x6, 4x4) before being carried away by his teammates after he injured his right hamstring. The tall Yusuf Pathan, too, joined the party with his big hits, making a brisk 10-ball 23 with two fours and as many sixes.

Put into bat by South Africa captain Jonty Rhodes, the 50,000 plus crowd thundered 'Sachin, Sachin' as Tendulkar walked out to bat with his opening partner Virender Sehwag.

As the batting great executed those copybook back-foot punches through covers and the classical straight drive against Makhaya Ntini, the spectators jumped out of their seats in joy.

It was then the Yuvraj show till the end.