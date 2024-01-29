 Yuvraj, Afridi, Pietersen to be part of ECB-sanctioned T20 tournament | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Kevin Pietersen to be part of ECB-sanctioned T20 tournament

Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Kevin Pietersen to be part of ECB-sanctioned T20 tournament

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 29, 2024 04:06 PM IST

The tournament, promising riveting clashes and unforgettable moments, is scheduled to begin on July 3.

Edgbaston is all set to host the highly-anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) in the coming summer, which will feature legendary cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Kevin Pieterse, among other retired and non-contracted players from cricketing powerhouses – England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa. The T20 tournament is approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh(HT_PRINT)
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh(HT_PRINT)

The league has been crafted by Zabawa Entertainment, a notable Bollywood film and music production company with roots in India and Dubai, with WCL entering into advanced contract negotiations with cricket legends from the 1990s and 2000s. Notable figures such as Indian all-rounder Yuvraj, renowned for his six 6’s in an over during an T20 World Cup match in 2007; dynamic Pakistani all-rounder Afridi, holder of one of the fastest ODI centuries; and England's cricket maestro Pietersen have committed to participating in the tournament.

Harshit Tomar, Director of Zabawa Entertainment, said, "The current announcement strengthens WCL's status as a top-tier platform for past cricketing champions, creating new opportunities for the league's development and global significance."

“We aspire to deliver top-tier sports entertainment to fans globally,” Tomar stated, emphasising the grand scale of the tournament.

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, said, “It will be a pleasure to see some of the iconic figures from those games back at Edgbaston. We are dedicated to ensuring it doesn’t compromise the quality of wickets and has minimal impact on our existing fixture commitments. Our collaboration with the organizers and the ECB remains paramount.”

As cricket's legends prepare to tread upon the revered grounds of Edgbaston, the WCL stands as a beacon, promising not merely a tournament but an enduring chapter in cricketing history. This meticulously planned approach ensures a cricketing spectacle of unprecedented scale and excitement, poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

