Yuvraj Singh to lead India Champions in World Championship of Legends season 2

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has confirmed his participation as the captain of India Championship of Legends, in the second season of the World Championship of Legends, scheduled to take place in July in the United Kingdom, as per the WCL press release. Yuvraj Singh has confirmed his participation in the second season of the World Championship of Legends.(PTI)

The esteemed all-rounder previously guided India to victory in the tournament's inaugural edition. Yuvraj will be accompanied by accomplished opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who will be making his tournament debut following his retirement from international cricket last year.

Talking about leading India again in the second edition of the WCL T20 tournament, which is backed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Yuvraj Singh said, "I'm looking forward to represent our nation at the World Championship of Legends again. The memories of our victory in the first edition of the tournament, alongside my teammates, will always remain close to my heart."

The previous edition of the World Championship of Legends featured stunning performances from Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Irfan & Yusuf Pathan, and many more cricketing stalwarts from India, proving that their passion for the game remains as strong as ever.

The tournament quickly became a global sensation, as Indian fans witnessed their cricketing idols delivering impactful performances on the grand stage.

Harshit Tomar, Founder of the World Championship of Legends, shared his vision for the tournament as quoted by WCL press release, "I've always seen this tournament as a way forward for cricket to have its future through its senior cricketers."

He further added, "It's been a fulfilment and satisfaction to see cricket's very own superstars recreating the same magic that made them immortals. Our cricketing heroes are our sentiments, and hosting them to the best of our ability and care has always been our vision."

Adding to the excitement, Nishant Pitti, Chairman & Founder and Chief Patron of WCL, expressed his enthusiasm for the league's impact on global cricket.

"The World Championship of Legends is more than just a tournament--it's a celebration of the sport's greatest players and their enduring legacy. We are thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey that brings together legendary cricketers, revives iconic rivalries, and offers fans a nostalgic yet highly competitive cricketing experience," Nishant Pitti said.

The India Champions, owned by Sumant Bahl, Salman Ahmed, and Jaspal Bahra, are set to return to Edgbaston, ready to engage in fierce battles against top international stars from Australia, West Indies, England, Pakistan, and South Africa.

"Our journey of owning the legendary Team India Champions, working alongside the Legends, and lifting the inaugural edition's trophy by beating arch-rivals Pakistan is still like a dream come true. We are very excited about season 2 and are looking forward to repeating history with the help of a stronger and better team this year," said Sumant Bahl, Co-owner of Team India Champions.