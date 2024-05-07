Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian bowler to take 350 T20 wickets after dismissing Rishabh Pant in DC vs RR

Yuzvendra Chahal, who has recently been picked in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in June , scripted a brilliant piece of record on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after dismissing Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant during their IPL 2024 face-off. The Rajasthan Royals bowler became the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 350 wickets in the shortest format. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal delivers a ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

Heading into the game against the Capitals, Chahal only required one wicket to reach the feat and he achieved it after dismissing Pant, who seemed to find himself in a bit of a tangle in playing an atrocious shot against the fuller delivery. This was the third time the leggie dismissed Pant in his IPL career.

With the dismissal, Chahal became the first bowler from India to amass 350 wickets in his T20 career. He achieved the feat in his 301st appearance in the format. The next best India on the list is veteran Mumbai Indians bowler Piyush Chawla, with 310 wickets. Overall, he stands 11th in the list which is is led by former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo, with 625 wickets in 574 appearances. Chahal is the fifth spin-bowler to reach the milestone and sixth Asian bowler.

Breaking down his tally of 350 wickets, 96 came for Team India, which is the most by a bowler for the national side, while other 201 wickets were picked in his IPL career, which is the most ever by a cricketer.

Chahal is also the highest wicket-taking spin bowler from India in the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament with 14 wickets in 12 appearances so far. His stellar show this season helped him earn a spot in the Indian T20 World Cup squad, with the selectors having favoured from tweakers in their 15-member team based on their understanding of what the side might expect in the USA and the West Indies.

Talking about the match, put to bat first, Delhi set a target of 222 riding on a 19-ball fifty from Jake Fraser-McGurk, a knock of 65 from Abishek Porel and blazing cameo from Tristan Stubbs (41 off 20). Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan with his 3 for 24.