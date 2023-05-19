Chahal new RR skipper? IPL broadcasters' major blunder sees Samson lose captaincy; Rajasthan Royals takes a dig

Rajasthan Royals haven't had one of their best seasons in IPL 2023. After starting where they left off in 2022, the season they had finished as runners-up, Rajasthan stumbled in the second half of the season where they lost four of their last five games to have their playoffs chances hang by a thread. On Friday, in a battle for survival, they take on Punjab Kings, also in a do-or-die contest, at Dharamsala, with a hope to revive their chances, although much of it depend on other factors for the 2008 champions. (PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023)

Yuzvendra Chahal; Sanju Samson

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On a lighter note, there was a particular moment during the match that became viral on social media with even Rajasthan Royals taking a brutal dig at it. Well, it saw Sanju Samson lose his captaincy. How?

After Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first in the crucial contest at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Samson was asked about his decision by presenter and former Zimbabwe cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa. As per broadcasting rule, during a one-on-one conversation, the names of people conversing are flashed on the screen. Hence, when Samson was having a word with the presenter, his name should have been shown by the broadcasters, but instead it was written: "Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajasthan Royals captain".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan Royals later shared a year old tweet of theirs and brutally roasted the broadcasters for the blunder. They captioned it: “@StarSportsIndia you're not the first ones.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision to bowl first paid off for Rajasthan as Trent Boult, who returned to the playing XI after being benched in the last game, dismissed Prabhsimran Singh in the second ball of the innings before Navdeep Saini, who is playing the first match this season for RR, struck twice to reduce Punjab to 50 for 4 in the seventh over.

Jitesh Sharma looked to provide some resistance with his 28-ball 44, laced with three boundaries and as many maximums, but Saini managed to stop his onslaught in the 14th over.

A win today for RR could see them rise to the fourth spot in the table despite having similar points as Royal Challengers Bangalore (14), but separated by a superior net run rate. However, RCB do have a game at hand while RR are playing their final game on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON