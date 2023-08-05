Yuzvendra Chahal set to beat Jasprit Bumrah to become first Indian to achieve sensational T20I bowling record

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of India's most successful bowlers in limited overs cricket, despite the fact that he has often been dropped for major series and tournaments. Chahal took two wickets in India's first T20I against the West Indies, which they lost by four runs and in the process, took his career tally to 93. Chahal took two wickets in the first T20I(AFP)

Chahal is India's highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals and is now just seven wickets away from becoming the first from his country to get to 100 wickets in the format. If he manages to do so in the on-going five-match series against the West Indies, Chahal will have gone past the records of Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Adair and Shahid Afridi.

Chahal pretty much stands alone in the list of Indian wicket takers in the format. After him comes fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who seems out of the scheme for international cricket at the moment, on 90 wickets. Then comes Ravichandran Ashwin who also doesn't seem to be in contention for the shortest format on 72 wickets after which comes Jasprit Bumrah on 70. India captain Hardik Pandya is fifth on 70. Chahal is also highest wicket taker among Indians overall in T20 cricket, having taken 322 scalps.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is currently the all-time highest wicket taker in T20 internationals, having taken 140 wickets. New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee is second with 134 wickets while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is third with 130.

Chahal made his T20I debut in June 2016 in a tour of Zimbabwe. He all but cemented his place in the team in the very next series that he played recording figures of 6/25 and helping Idnia to a 75-run win against England in February 2017. It marked the first time that any Indian bowler took more than four wickets in a T20 international match. Chahal has also taken 121 wickets in 72 ODIs, having made his debut in the format in the 2016 tour of Zimbabwe as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail