'Virat thought I can't go down': Zaheer Khan explains how Suryakumar Yadav made it possible for Kohli to open
When Virat Kohli announced at the toss on Saturday that he would be opening the innings, it took many by surprise. Even though KL Rahul had struggled as an opener, India had Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan in the dugout. If Kohli had not performed, it would have definitely raised a few eyebrows, and hence it was a brave call from the India captain.
Kohli and his opening partner Rohit Sharma gave the hosts a sensational start, and then the India skipper carried on to register 80 runs in 52 balls. India posted a total of 224/8 in 20 overs. In reply, England could only muster 188/8, losing the match by 36 runs.
After winning the series 3-2, Kohli said that he plans to open in IPL as well, and could continue doing so in the future for India. While having a discussion on the same, former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that it was Suryakumar Yadav who made it possible for Virat Kohli to open the innings.
"The question one should ask is how it became possible that Virat Kohli could come and open the innings? It became possible because India got a batsman like Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar went there and showed what he can do at no. 3 position," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.
The Mumbai batsman had smashed 57 runs in 31 balls while batting at no. 3 position in the 4th T20I, before he was dismissed in a controversial fashion.
"This thinking, I believed started from there, and then the result was that Virat Kohli said that 'I can't keep going down the batting order'. Shreyas Iyer has also been pushed down the batting order. So, he decided that opening the innings could be a better option, let's try it out," Zaheer further added.
India will play three ODIs against England in Pune, with the first match set to take place on Tuesday next week.
