Virat Kohli can’t take his eyes off Zaheer Khan’s phone as former India pacer introduces his new-born: ‘Kispe gaya hai?’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have everything to play for when they take the field against Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants in the last league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the Ekana on Tuesday. A win against LSG will seal a spot in the top two for RCB, giving them a chance to play in Qualifier 1. However, a loss will see them play the Eliminator. LSG mentor Zaheer Khan showed pictures of his newborn son Fatehsinh to RCB batter Virat Kohli(Screengrabs - LSG X)

Ahead of the marquee contest against LSG, RCB batter Virat Kohli was seen chatting with Lucknow mentor Zaheer Khan. Virat and Zaheer share a good bond, and the duo was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. During a training session, Zaheer Khan was spotted showing pictures of his newborn son Fatehsinh to Virat Kohli and the wholesome exchange is now going viral on social media.

The video shared by the official X handle of LSG opens with Zaheer Khan showing Virat Kohli pictures of his and Sagarika Ghatge's son Fatehsinh. The former India captain then was seen asking the former India pacer whom the little one resembles.

"Yeh dekh. (See this). Mr Fatehsinh," said Zaheer Khan.

To this, Kohli replied, "How's it going? Kispe gaya hai? (Who does he resemble?"

Zaheer Khan said that his son's features are a combination of himself and his wife, Sagarika. However, it was Kohli's observation that definitely took the cake. Zaheer Khan was also seen smiling at the end by what Kohli had to say.

“His eyes are just like you,” said Virat Kohli.

The official handle of LSG shared the video on social media with the caption, “Simply aww.”

Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Hanuman Garhi temple

On Sunday, Virat Kohli and her wife-actress, Anushka Sharma, visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. Several pictures and videos of their visit are currently going viral on social media.

The duo bowed their heads as they offered their prayers. The temple priests also gave them garlands and shawls. This visit came just days after the couple's trip to Vrindavan, where they visited spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj.

Kohli recently announced his Test retirement. During the squad announcement for the England tour, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar confirmed that the former India batter contacted him in April, expressing his desire to retire from Test cricket.

Kohli bid adieu to the longest format, after having played 123 Tests. He finished his career with 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He also smashed seven double centuries.