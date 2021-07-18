ZIM vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Shakib Al Hasan's fifity leads Bangladesh to series win in Zimbabwe

Bangladesh on Sunday registered a three-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI to take an assailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan slammed an unbeaten 96, guiding his team home in the chase of 241.

Zimbabwe had won the toss and opted to bat. Wesley Madhevere slammed 56 off 63 while captain Brendan Taylor contributed with 46 off 57 as the hosts posted a competitive 240 for 9 in their 50 overs. Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam (4-46) was the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh chased the total down with five balls remaining; largely thanks to Shakib’s unbeaten 96 off 109 deliveries, that included 8 boundaries. They were in trouble at 173 for seven before Shakib and Mohammad Saifuddin (28 not out) put on an unbeaten 69 in 10.4 overs for the eighth wicket to see them to victory.

The third ODI will be played at the same venue and will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.

