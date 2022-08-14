Zimbabwe batter makes bold '2-1' IND series win prediction: 'Want to be leading run-scorer, score hundreds. Simple plan'

Before the Asia Cup in the UAE, Indian team will have a small assignment in Zimbabwe, where the KL Rahul-led side will play a three-match ODI series against the hosts. This will be India's first-ever tour of Zimbabwe since 2016, when they had travelled to the African nation for a three-match T20I series. India have been a dominant side across formats and are heading into series on the back of a ODI series whitewash against West Indies and 4-1 T20I series win as well against Nicholas Pooran's men, despite playing a second-string side. Yet Zimbabwe batter Innocent Kaia is confident of the hosts nation pulling off a major upset against India.

India have played against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe 13 times since their maiden tour in 1992. Zimbabwe have managed to win only two of those series across formats while India remain unbeaten since 2001, winning six times while two ended in a draw. India win includes three back-to-back ODI series whitewash in 2013, 2015 and 2016, two T20I series win and one in Tests.

Despite the lopsided rivalry in the last 21 years, Innocent, in an interview with Times Now, confidently predicted a 2-1 ODI series win for Zimbabwe. He also admitted that he aims to emerge as the highest scorer in the series and notch up centuries.

“2-1 in favour of Zimbabwe. We win the series. As for personal expectations, I want to be the leading run scorer and score hundreds. Simple plan. I just want to score runs to be the leading run scorer in the series. That’s my goal,” he said.

Zimbabwe are heading into the series on the back of an identical margin of 2-1 series win against Bangladesh in T20Is and ODIs. However, it has been their first major win at home since their 2-1 win against Ireland in an ODI contest back in 2015/16.

"It’s not about the ticking of things, but it’s just the mindset. When David (Houghton, head coach) came in, he always just told us and taught us that we have to play positive cricket and that’s what we are doing. We are not afraid to play our shots anymore; it’s just that things have changed and it’s not something that is really big," he added.

India will be without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the series, which will be led by Rahul with Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.

