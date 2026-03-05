Zimbabwe players to leave India in batches; ICC works out alternate route following Middle East crisis

"Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches. The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon," it added.

"Zimbabwe Cricket confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions," the board said in a statement on X.

Zimbabwe were scheduled to leave India on March 2 after their final Super 8s match against South Africa ; however, their travel plans had to be put on hold due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The entire Zimbabwe contingent had to stay back in India after their exit from the T20 World Cup due to the closure of the Gulf airspace because of the war between Iran and the US/Israel. The players were also seen playing Holi on Wednesday afternoon; however, Zimbabwe Cricket has now officially confirmed that the players are on their way back home. The cricketers will be leaving India in two separate batches after the International Cricket Council (ICC) arranged an alternate route.

According to news agency PTI, Zimbabwe's original travel route via Dubai on an Emirates flight had to be altered. The players will now be travelling to Harare via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking of Zimbabwe, the Sikandar Raza-led side had a good outing at the T20 World Cup 2026, advancing from the group stage after defeating Australia and Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe topped Group B while Australia crashed out of the tournament.

West Indies stranded in India Speaking of the West Indies, the side is currently in India and is waiting for an alternate travel route. Head coach Daren Sammy took to social media on Thursday, saying he wants to “go back home.”

He also stated that he is eagerly waiting for the authorities to provide him with a timeframe for when he can expect to travel back to the West Indies.

The West Indies crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after losing to India in the must-win Super 8s match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, March 1.