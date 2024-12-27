Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 91 overs is 389/5
- 32 Mins agoZimbabwe at 389/5 after 91 overs
- 32 Mins agoCraig Ervine smashed a Four on Naveed Zadran bowling . Zimbabwe at 389/5 after 90.5 overs
- 35 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Sean Williams is out and Zimbabwe at 383/5 after 90.3 overs
- 39 Mins agoZimbabwe at 383/4 after 90 overs
- 43 Mins agoZimbabwe at 379/4 after 89 overs
- 49 Mins agoZimbabwe at 377/4 after 88 overs
- 53 Mins agoZimbabwe at 375/4 after 87 overs
- 53 Mins agoSean Williams smashed a Four on Naveed Zadran bowling . Zimbabwe at 375/4 after 86.6 overs
- 58 Mins agoZimbabwe at 367/4 after 86 overs
- 59 Mins agoCraig Ervine smashed a Four on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . Zimbabwe at 367/4 after 85.5 overs
- 9 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Joylord Gumbie is out and Zimbabwe at 43/1 after 9.3 overs
- 59 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
Day 2 Highlights :
- 5th wicket partnership: 151 off 190 balls between S Williams (82) and C Ervine (61)
- S Williams : 152 runs in 166 balls (10x4) (3x6)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.