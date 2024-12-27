Explore
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi 15oC
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 91 overs is 389/5

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 27, 2024 2:01 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 389/5 after 91 overs, Craig Ervine at 70 runs and Brian Bennett at 1 runs
    Key Events
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st Test of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score :

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • 5th wicket partnership: 151 off 190 balls between S Williams (82) and C Ervine (61)
    • S Williams : 152 runs in 166 balls (10x4) (3x6)
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 27, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 389/5 after 91 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Craig Ervine 70 (116)
    Brian Bennett 1 (1)
    Afghanistan
    Naveed Zadran 2/80 (17)

    Dec 27, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Craig Ervine smashed a Four on Naveed Zadran bowling . Zimbabwe at 389/5 after 90.5 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Nice and fine! A little too short and this is put away. It is worked fine on the leg side for a boundary.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:58 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sean Williams is out and Zimbabwe at 383/5 after 90.3 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: OUT! c Rahmat Shah b Naveed Zadran.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:54 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 383/4 after 90 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Craig Ervine 66 (114)
    Sean Williams 154 (171)
    Afghanistan
    Azmatullah Omarzai 0/47 (14)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 379/4 after 89 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Sean Williams 153 (170)
    Craig Ervine 64 (109)
    Afghanistan
    Naveed Zadran 1/74 (16)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:44 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 377/4 after 88 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Craig Ervine 63 (107)
    Sean Williams 152 (166)
    Afghanistan
    Azmatullah Omarzai 0/44 (13)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 375/4 after 87 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Sean Williams 152 (166)
    Craig Ervine 61 (101)
    Afghanistan
    Naveed Zadran 1/72 (15)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Sean Williams smashed a Four on Naveed Zadran bowling . Zimbabwe at 375/4 after 86.6 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Cut away! Nicely played! Short and outside off. Williams flays it over point and this races away to the fence.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 367/4 after 86 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Craig Ervine 60 (100)
    Sean Williams 145 (161)
    Afghanistan
    Azmatullah Omarzai 0/42 (12)

    Dec 27, 2024 1:34 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Craig Ervine smashed a Four on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . Zimbabwe at 367/4 after 85.5 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! That's nicely played! Fuller and on off. Ervine leans into the stroke and creams it past cover. This races away to the fence.

    Dec 27, 2024 1:24 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Joylord Gumbie is out and Zimbabwe at 43/1 after 9.3 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: OUT! Edged and taken! Zadran strikes! He could have had a wicket earlier on but this time gets it. Length and on off. This lands and moves away. Gumbie looks to defend. This goes off the outside edge and it is taken by the keeper on the second attempt. Welcome wicket as the opening stand was going really well.

    Dec 27, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
    1st Test (Day2) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

