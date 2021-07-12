Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Muzarabani, Ahmed continue to engage in banter on final Day after being fined by ICC - WATCH

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the one-off Test by 220 runs but the antics between pacer Blessing Muzarabani and Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed continued on the final day. The two players had engaged in banter on Day 2 of the Test for which both the players were fined by the ICC for "inappropriate physical contact".

But even after the events of Day 2 and the fines imposed on them, the players continued to engage in banter on the final day of the Test. Muzarabani copied Taskin’s dance after hitting a boundary, while Taskin obliged with a similar reply while bowling.

Also read: 'It looks unlikely': Deep Dasgupta on Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal playing together in T20 World Cup

Earlier, on Day 2 of the Test, after receiving a short ball from Muzarabani, Taskin performed a dance move. The two players then came close to each other and stared at each other.

Also read: Deep Dasgupta on Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal playing together in T20 World Cup

ICC had fined both the players on Saturday for this display during Day 2 of the Test. This event breaches The ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, Article 2.1.12 condemns "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

How can you not love Blessing Muzarabani?#ZIMvBAN

pic.twitter.com/gxWHks1eFX — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) July 11, 2021

Taskin Ahmed is at it again. Before his run-up, the Bangladesh fast bowler pulls off another dance move.



Guess who is at the non-striker's end? Blessing Muzarabani 😌#ZIMvBAN #BANvZIM #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Vy17OE0Z58 — Rakiiib Hasan (@rakiiib75) July 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Bangladesh went on to win the match by 220 runs. Zimbabwe was bowled out on 256 in the 2nd innings, with Muzarabani remaining not out scoring 30 runs off 51 deliveries. Taskin Ahmed took four wickets and conceded 82 runs in his 24 overs. Bangladesh sealed their victory on the final day of the Test.