    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 7 overs is 38/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 16, 2025 1:31 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 38/1 after 7 overs, Brian Bennett at 30 runs and Ben Curran at 6 runs
    Key Events
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start on 16 Feb 2025 at 01:00 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe squad -
    Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Jordan Neill, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 16, 2025 1:31 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 38/1 after 7 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Brian Bennett 30 (34)
    Ben Curran 6 (8)
    Ireland
    Mark Adair 1/23 (4)

    Feb 16, 2025 1:31 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Brian Bennett is out and Zimbabwe at 38/1 after 6.6 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: OUT! c Paul Stirling b Mark Adair.

    Feb 16, 2025 1:30 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 38/0 after 6.3 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries of the highest order. The spectators on the ground are being treated to some sensational ball striking from Brian Bennett. On a length around off, Brian Bennett drives this past cover for yet another boundary.

    Feb 16, 2025 1:29 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 34/0 after 6.2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! The bat of Brian Bennett is doing the talking for him. On a length around off, Brian Bennett gets on top of it and drives this past extra cover for four more. Brian is dealing in boundaries.

    Feb 16, 2025 1:27 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Graham Hume bowling . Zimbabwe at 29/0 after 5.5 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! OH WOW! On a length around middle and off, Brian Bennett takes a good stride out in front and drives this past mid off to his left for a boundary.

    Feb 16, 2025 1:23 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Graham Hume bowling . Zimbabwe at 23/0 after 5.1 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! That's been hammered away for another four from the bat of Brian Bennett. Good length on middle and leg, Brian Bennett gets right behind the line of it and hammers this past mid-wicket for a boundary.

    Feb 16, 2025 1:21 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 19/0 after 5 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Ben Curran 5 (7)
    Brian Bennett 14 (23)
    Ireland
    Mark Adair 0/14 (3)

    Feb 16, 2025 1:19 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 18/0 after 4.2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Another one of those handsome-looking strokes for four. On a length around off, Brian Bennett gets on top of it and drives this all along the carpet past point for four.

    Feb 16, 2025 1:17 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 13/0 after 4 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Brian Bennett 9 (20)
    Ben Curran 4 (4)
    Ireland
    Graham Hume 0/5 (2)

    Feb 16, 2025 1:17 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Graham Hume bowling . Zimbabwe at 13/0 after 3.6 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Handsomely driven down the ground for four. Pitched-up around off, Brian Bennett gets right on top of it and drives this on the up and gets it past mid off for a boundary.

    Feb 16, 2025 1:13 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 9/0 after 3 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Ben Curran 4 (4)
    Brian Bennett 5 (14)
    Ireland
    Mark Adair 0/8 (2)

    Feb 16, 2025 1:09 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 3/0 after 2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Brian Bennett 2 (11)
    Ben Curran 1 (1)
    Ireland
    Graham Hume 0/1 (1)

    Feb 16, 2025 1:03 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 2/0 after 1 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Brian Bennett 2 (6)
    Ben Curran 0 (0)
    Ireland
    Mark Adair 0/2 (1)

    Feb 16, 2025 12:45 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys.

    Feb 16, 2025 12:43 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Ben Curran, Craig Ervine (C), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.

    Feb 16, 2025 12:02 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
    2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

