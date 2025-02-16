Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 7 overs is 38/1
- 33 Mins agoZimbabwe at 38/1 after 7 overs
- 33 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Brian Bennett is out and Zimbabwe at 38/1 after 6.6 overs
- 34 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 38/0 after 6.3 overs
- 35 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 34/0 after 6.2 overs
- 37 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Graham Hume bowling . Zimbabwe at 29/0 after 5.5 overs
- 41 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Graham Hume bowling . Zimbabwe at 23/0 after 5.1 overs
- 43 Mins agoZimbabwe at 19/0 after 5 overs
- 45 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 18/0 after 4.2 overs
- 47 Mins agoZimbabwe at 13/0 after 4 overs
- 47 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Graham Hume bowling . Zimbabwe at 13/0 after 3.6 overs
- 51 Mins agoZimbabwe at 9/0 after 3 overs
- 55 Mins agoZimbabwe at 3/0 after 2 overs
- 1 Mins agoZimbabwe at 2/0 after 1 overs
- 19 Mins agoIreland Playing XI
- 21 Mins agoZimbabwe Playing XI
- 2 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start on 16 Feb 2025 at 01:00 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe squad -
Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Jordan Neill, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys...Read More
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 38/1 after 7 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett 30 (34)
Ben Curran 6 (8)
Ireland
Mark Adair 1/23 (4)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Brian Bennett is out and Zimbabwe at 38/1 after 6.6 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: OUT! c Paul Stirling b Mark Adair.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 38/0 after 6.3 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries of the highest order. The spectators on the ground are being treated to some sensational ball striking from Brian Bennett. On a length around off, Brian Bennett drives this past cover for yet another boundary.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 34/0 after 6.2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! The bat of Brian Bennett is doing the talking for him. On a length around off, Brian Bennett gets on top of it and drives this past extra cover for four more. Brian is dealing in boundaries.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Graham Hume bowling . Zimbabwe at 29/0 after 5.5 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! OH WOW! On a length around middle and off, Brian Bennett takes a good stride out in front and drives this past mid off to his left for a boundary.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Graham Hume bowling . Zimbabwe at 23/0 after 5.1 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! That's been hammered away for another four from the bat of Brian Bennett. Good length on middle and leg, Brian Bennett gets right behind the line of it and hammers this past mid-wicket for a boundary.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 19/0 after 5 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Ben Curran 5 (7)
Brian Bennett 14 (23)
Ireland
Mark Adair 0/14 (3)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 18/0 after 4.2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Another one of those handsome-looking strokes for four. On a length around off, Brian Bennett gets on top of it and drives this all along the carpet past point for four.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 13/0 after 4 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett 9 (20)
Ben Curran 4 (4)
Ireland
Graham Hume 0/5 (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Graham Hume bowling . Zimbabwe at 13/0 after 3.6 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Handsomely driven down the ground for four. Pitched-up around off, Brian Bennett gets right on top of it and drives this on the up and gets it past mid off for a boundary.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 9/0 after 3 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Ben Curran 4 (4)
Brian Bennett 5 (14)
Ireland
Mark Adair 0/8 (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 3/0 after 2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett 2 (11)
Ben Curran 1 (1)
Ireland
Graham Hume 0/1 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 2/0 after 1 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett 2 (6)
Ben Curran 0 (0)
Ireland
Mark Adair 0/2 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Ben Curran, Craig Ervine (C), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
2nd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.