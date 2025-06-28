Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch ZIM vs SA live on TV and online

South Africa, who recently won the third edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) by defeating Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground, are all geared up to take on Zimbabwe in a two-Test series, beginning Saturday, June 28. Proteas are without their skipper Temba Bavuma due to an injury, and in his absence, Keshav Maharaj will be leading the Proteas. Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here are all the streaming details. Here's all you need to know. (REUTERS)

South Africa have already confirmed their playing XI, and Dewald Brevis, Codi Yusuf, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius will make their debuts in the first Test.

South Africa have given a rest to Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs for the series against Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be led by Craig Ervine. The hosts have lost eight of their last nine Tests they have played against the Proteas. This is the first time that Zimbabwe are playing a Test against South Africa after December 2017.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Nick Welch, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Prince Masvaure.

South Africa Playing XI: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Borch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka.

Here are all the streaming details for the 1st Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa:

When will the first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa take place?

The first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa will be played from Saturday, June 28. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 1 PM IST.

Where will the first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa be played?

The first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Which channels will broadcast the first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa in India?

The first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa will not be telecast live in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa in India?

The first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.