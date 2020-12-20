After nearly a decade, Uttarakhand STF arrests notorious criminal

dehradun

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 18:52 IST

Uttarakhand Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a notorious criminal wanted for over nine years for allegedly abducting and looting the general manager of a famous 5-star hotel chain, said police on Sunday.

The accused, identified as one Gurmeet Singh hailing from Uttar Pradesh, with a reward of Rs 5,000 from US Nagar police, was nabbed from Nanakmatta area of US Nagar district on Saturday night after receiving a tip-off from informers. Singh wad on the run and had also gone into hiding in Nepal to evade the arrest.

Brajbhushan Gururani, sub-inspector, STF who was among the police team which arrested Singh, said, “He was wanted by the Rudrapur police station in US Nagar district for the last nine years in an abduction and loot case in which they abducted the GM of a city-based 5-star hotel at gunpoint with his gang members and looted him off his car and Rs 50,000 cash.”

“After the incident, he fled to Nepal with the victim’s car while his two acquaintances were arrested by the police. In Nepal too, he had been booked in a case and was lodged in jail. Since the crime, he has been hiding in Nepal on several occasions to evade arrest,” said Gururani.

Also read: Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah

On his arrest from a hotel on Saturday night in Nanakmatta area, the police officer said that the STF had received a tip-off about him hiding in the hotel while planning to commit a big crime in state’s Kumaon region.

“After getting the input, an STF team was covertly sent to Meerut to confirm the development in which it was found that he had left for US Nagar from there few days ago with his gang members to commit a big crime. Based on the information, we zeroed in on him with the help of the local police and arrested him,” said Gururani.

“He was presented before the local court which later sent him to jail,” he said.