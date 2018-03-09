BJP yet to name candidate for RS poll from Uttarakhand

Just three days are left for filling nomination for Rajya Sabha election from Uttarakhand, the ruling BJP that has three-fourth majority in the assembly is yet to name its candidate.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the seat is March 12 and nomination can be withdrawn the next day. The election to the seat is slated for March 23.

There are half-a-dozen BJP leaders reportedly lobbying for the seat. Some of them are BJP’s state in-charge Shayam Jaju, state chief Ajay Bhatt, national secretary Tirath Singh Rawat, national media head Anil Baluni, former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna and National Security Advisor Ajit Dobhal’s son Shaurya Dobhal.

Hectic lobbying has begun among these aspirants for the coveted position, according to BJP insiders. There are reports that the BJP high command could also have any of the four union ministers -- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, JP Nadda and Thavar Chand Gehlot, re-elected to the upper house from the state. They are completing their Rajya Sabha term in April.

“Only one candidate nominated by our party brass will file nomination papers and he/she alone will be elected unopposed,” BJP state general secretary Naresh Bansal asserted discrediting reports that there was a hectic lobbying on among party leaders for the Rajya Sabha seat.

“Names of any of the union ministers could be considered if a consensus candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat continues to elude the party,” said a senior state BJP leader familiar with the process.

The party state in-charge Jaju recently visited Dehrdun to gauge the mood of the local party leaders and legislators ahead of the election to the Rajya Sabha seat.

Reports filtering through the BJP indicate that he was advised that some of the local party workers be given ticket for the Rajya Sabha seat.

BJP state chief Bhatt refuted the reports about half-a-dozen party leaders lobbying for the coveted position.

“There is no substance in such reports…. Only a candidate selected by our party’s central parliamentary board would file nomination papers and will be elected unopposed,” he said.

Bansal said a panel of the prospective candidates for the Rajya Sabha seat has been forwarded to the party brass.