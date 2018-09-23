Doon boy, Akshat awaits release of ‘Badhaai Ho’ scripted by him

After writing the screenplay of ‘Badhaai Ho’ starring Ayushman Khurana and Neena Gupta, Dehradun boy Akshat Ghildiyal is eager to know how audience reacts to the film when it would hit the theatres in the country on October 19.

It would be a moment of reckoning for him, as he left advertising career to become a scriptwriter. “Here I am now, after years of hard work,” Akshat told HT on phone from Mumbai. He said he would be visiting Dehradun soon to celebrate Diwali with his family and relatives.

Akshat’s family hails from Tandoli village in Pauri district. He was born in Nainital, where his father Satish Ghildiyal, who retired from the Lucknow Development Authority, was posted at that time. Akshat later lived in Lucknow, Dehradun and Meerut.

He said the script of Badhaai Ho is based on the story of a boy, who belongs to Meerut but works in Delhi. Akshat said that he learnt the nuances of scriptwriting by watching films. He, however, gives the credit of his success to his friend and scriptwriter Shantanu Srivastava. He met Shantanu, who wrote the script for film Tevar in 2015, while working for an advertising company. Shantanu introduced him to scriptwriting for films, who also co-wrote the script for Badhaai Ho, along with him. However, the film’s screenplay and dialogues have been written by Akshat.

Badhaai Ho’s trailer has received around two crore hits on various sites and is being appreciated by the people.

Akshat, who is now into films full time, said he hopes that Badhaai Ho would turn out to be a success, so that he would be able to do more films in the coming years. He said the film’s story has the language of western UP, which he learnt while living in Meerut.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 00:17 IST