Five of a family killed after car falls in 250m gorge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a 250 m deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district late evening on Monday, said police officials.

The dead, including two women, were residents of Kunjasudhar village in Karnprayag area. They were returning from Diwali shopping when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Sohan Singh, 48, Surendra Singh, 72, Nandan Singh, 75, Hema Devi, 34 and Bindu Devi, 35.

“Initial investigations reveal that the five had gone for Diwali shopping to Karnprayag market on Monday morning at around 7. However when they didn’t return home till evening, their family members started searching for them. It was then that they came to know that the car had fallen into a gorge about 500 metre away from their village,” said Narendra Singh Kothiyal, station house officer, Pokhri police station.

The police came to know about the incident at around 7.30 in evening.

“The area falls under jurisdiction of revenue police but we reached the spot along with state disaster response force (SDRF). The rescue teams after reaching down the spot found all the five lying dead there. Three bodies were recovered and sent to a nearby hospital for post mortem examination while efforts are on to recover remaining two bodies,” added Kothiyal.

The incident occurred just a day after a major accident in which eight people were killed when three vehicles were hit by a landslide in Rudraprayag district. All the deceased were returning from Kedarnath shrine when the incident happened.

