Former PM Vajpayee to be spirit of Uttarakhand BJP’s 2019 campaign

The BJP’s Uttarakhand unit will run the first phase of its campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the form of six programmes in the spirit of ‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’ — a slogan coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s state unit chief Ajay Bhatt said on Thursday.

“The entire campaign will be carried out from September 15 to January 31,” he said while briefing reporters about the decisions taken at a meeting of the party’s state and district level office bearers in Dehradun on Thursday.

Giving details of the statewide campaign, he said it would start with ‘Kavyanjali’ on September 16. “It will be a poetic tribute to BJP stalwart and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to mark one month of his death,” he said.

Vajpayee was instrumental in the formation of Uttarakhand.

The programme will be followed by ‘Karyanjali’, a nine-day plan under which medical camps would be organised from September 17 — Modi’s birthday.

“These programmes will be organised in slum colonies across the state. Under this programme, we will also create awareness among the poor about the centrally funded Ayshman Yojna under which all families would be entitled to free medical treatment costing up to Rs 5 lakh,” he said.

Besides, padayatras (foot march) would also be carried out by BJP workers across the state from October 2 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

The programme would be carried out till January 31. “As part of this programme, padyatras will be organised up to a 150-km stretch each in all the 70 assembly constituencies in the state,” Bhatt said.

On October 31, the party would organise ‘Run for Unity’ across the state to commemorate the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister.

“They both were Congress leaders. We have risen above party politics to organise programmes in their names because the Congress failed to pay them the respect they deserved,” he said referring to Patel and Gandhi.

Besides, BJP’s state in-charge Shyam Jaju and BJP national joint general secretary organisation Shiv Prakash will be camping in Uttarakhand in October.

“During their stay, both of our central leaders will monitor the party’s preparations being carried out in all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state,” Bhatt said while addressing party workers during the closed door meeting.

Earlier, during a media interaction Bhatt commended the state government for its decision to suspend two IAS officers — Pankaj Kumar Pandey and Chandresh Yadav — for their alleged involvement in the NH-74 scam.

“Our government is doing good work on all aspects including its zero tolerance for corruption as is evident from its action against the two IAS officers,” a BJP leader quoted Bhatt as saying while presiding over the meeting.

Apart from BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and Bhatt, the meeting was also attended by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state BJP general secretary, organisation, Sanjay Kumar.

BJP state unit media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said, “Party state in-charge Shyam Jaju was not present in the meeting as he is away on a foreign tour these days.”

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 00:21 IST