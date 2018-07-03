HC stays move on non-renewal of 19 AYUSH doctors’ contracts

The Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday stayed the decision of non-renewal of annual contracts of 19 AYUSH doctors appointed under the National Health Mission by the union ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy (AYUSH) ministry.

The decision to not renew the yearly contract of these doctors was taken by the chief medical officer Udham Singh Nagar after they were asked to appear in a written test, said Arvind Vashisht, counsel for petitioners.

The HC also sought reply on the matter from the state and central governments within two weeks and fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing.

The matter came for hearing on Tuesday before the division bench of chief justice KM Joseph and justice Sharad Kumar Sharma.

The decision of the CMO was challenged by Hitesh Kumar, Prakash Rawat, Kuldeep Singh and others.

In the petition, they alleged that there was no norm of a written examination for contractual appointment of the doctors under the NHM.

They said doctors have to fill an appraisal form for their performance in the period of contract based on which their contract is renewed.

Vashisht said the annual contract of 19 AYUSH doctors appointed under NHM for Rashtriya Bal Swasthya programme ended on March 31, 2018 and it had to be renewed after April 1.

He said on April 17, these doctors were called by the CMO who gave them a test paper.

“In this written test, three doctors were declared failed, two absent and 14 were granted three month extension. However on June 19, the CMO took the decision of ending their services by not renewing the contracts of these 19 doctors,” he said.

Vashisht said the high court stayed the decision and directed these doctors to continue their services.