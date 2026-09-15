Who is Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather? Floyd Mayweather's daughter faces major setback, ordered to pay $50 million in damages

Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, has been mandated by a court to compensate the person she wounded during an altercation concerning NBA YoungBoy with damages exceeding $50 million, as reported by TMZ. Iyanna Mayweather must compensate Lapattra Jacobs with over $50 million following a court ruling from a violent incident involving NBA YoungBoy. (Getty Images via AFP)

Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather to compensate Lapattra Jacobs Based on judicial documentation reviewed by TMZ, a Texas court judge determined that Lapattra Jacobs should receive $40,105,000 in compensatory damages alongside an additional $10 million in exemplary damages, which function similarly to punitive damages.

The itemized assessment encompassed historical damages exceeding $8 million, encompassing prior medical expenditures, pain and suffering, physical impairment, diminished earning capacity, and disfigurement, in addition to projected future damages totaling $32 million across these same categories.

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Furthermore, the court imposed an additional $10 million in exemplary damages upon determining that Mayweather's conduct demonstrated an extreme degree of risk and constituted aggravated assault involving the use of a deadly weapon.

Lapattra initiated legal proceedings against NBA Youngboy. However, her allegations against him were not adjudicated in court.

According to initial reporting by TMZ, YaYa was taken into custody in 2020 following allegations that she assaulted Lapattra using two knives. Lapattra was discovered lying on the floor and subsequently transported to a medical facility.

NBA YoungBoy was present at the residence during the stabbing incident. YaYa subsequently entered a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon and received a sentence of six years' probation.

Lapattra launched a civil legal action concerning the incident, asserting that Yaya inflicted substantial injury upon her, encompassing irreversible impairment of her arm's functional capacity.

Who are Floyd Mayweather kids? Although Mayweather is acclaimed as an undefeated world champion in professional boxing, he simultaneously serves as a devoted father to five children. His unwavering dedication to supporting his family and safeguarding their welfare, combined with his transparent documentation of his distinguished boxing career and his navigation of both adversities and successes in raising his children, demonstrates that Mayweather has experienced the multifaceted complexities inherent in living under public scrutiny.

Koraun Mayweather Koraun Mayweather represents the eldest biological offspring of Mayweather. Born on November 7, 1999, Koraun Mayweather completed his secondary education at West Ranch High School in California.

Devion Cromwell Floyd Mayweather assumed legal guardianship of Devion Cromwell, the child of Melissia Brim from a prior relationship. Born in June 1996, Cromwell was integrated into the Mayweather family unit alongside his other biological siblings.

Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather represents the second offspring of Mayweather and entered the world on May 20, 2000. Details pertaining to her academic credentials have not been made publicly available.

Zion Mayweather Zion Mayweather, the third kid of Mayweather, is recognized for preserving a comparatively inconspicuous public presence in contrast to his father's ostentatious and prominent persona. Born on March 3, 2001, to parents Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Josie Harris, Zion Mayweather, in a manner analogous to Koraun, completed his secondary education at West Ranch High School in California