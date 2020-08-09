e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand, 5 villages cut off due to downpour

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand, 5 villages cut off due to downpour

Heavy rainfall with intense spells is likely to occur at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun and Pauri districts of the state. Orange and yellow alert for the state for August 9-10 respectively by IMD.

dehradun Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A local walking by Naini Lake in Nainital district on Sunday amid heavy rain.
Uttarakhand is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of the state over the next two days with the onset of second phase of monsoon, India Meteorological department has predicted

In a weather bulletin issued on Sunday morning for the next 24-hours, the MeT department predicted that heavy rainfall with intense spells is likely to occur at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun and Pauri districts of the state. Orange and yellow alert for the state for August 9-10 respectively by IMD.

On Monday, the MeT department predicted that light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm is likely to occur at most places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat, Pauri, Dehradun, Haridwar and Tehri districts and many places in Almora, Udham Singh Nagar, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand.

In Uttarkashi district five villages of Mori block have been cut off since past ten days after connecting bridges broke due to heavy rainfall. The five villages; Osla, Gangad, Pawani, Dhatmir and Srigad in Mori block are located about 220 km away from the district headquarters.

The villages were connected through a bridge over a stream. The villagers have since been commuting using broken logs as a makeshift bridge.

Sohan Singh Saini, sub-divisional magistrate of Purola under which the area falls said that concerned officials have been asked to look into the matter and repair the bridge at the earliest.

On Sunday afternoon, the Badrinath highway was also blocked after a landslide was triggered by rainfall at Lambagad region, a landslide-prone area. Till Sunday afternoon, around 12 roads were blocked in the Chamoli district, where work was underway to open them.

Due to the intense rain, a large tree uprooted and fell on the road near the kindergarten on Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy Road, blocking the road in Mussoorie. A mild landslide was also reported from the Mussoorie-Dehradun highway on Sunday.

