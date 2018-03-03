House fire claims youth in Nainital

A 37-year-old man was burnt alive in a fire at a house in Sherwani area of Mallital, a famous tourist place in the district, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Puran Chand Martolia, a sub-inspector with the Mallital police, said that the police received information about the fire at 1.30am. Immediately, a police team, along with the fire department officials, rushed to the spot and controlled the fire, he said.

However, a man, Pankaj, who was suffering from depression, could not come out of the house and was burnt alive, Martolia said. He was unemployed and married in April last. He was reportedly depressed as his wife had left his house five days ago. The body will be sent for the postmortem, Martolia said.

Jagdish Mehra, an officer of the fire department, said, “After we were informed about the fire near the Sherwani lodge, we rushed to the spot taking two small and a heavy fire-fighting vehicles.”

“Eight firemen entered the house and saw a man burning. We could not save him as we came to know about the incident late,” he added. “We controlled the fire and succeeded in stopping from spreading to neighbouring houses,” he further added. Investigations are on.