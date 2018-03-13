In Uttarakhand, degrees to be linked with Aadhaar, says higher education minister

Higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat is a man on mission. His decisions may not have always gone down well with students and teachers, but Dhan singh claims that he is here is to clean the system and get it running. As he completes a year in office, Dhan Singh highlights his future plans. Excerpts from an interview:

How do you rate the one year of higher education department with you as minister in charge?

From appointment of vice-chancellors, to principals and staff, we have been working tirelessly to better the manpower. We are monitoring the performance of every degree college and trying to provide them the best infrastructure. The issue related to attendance is being solved as we have put installed both the biometric and face-recognition machines at colleges. For the first time in Uttarakhand, the degree of students would be linked with Aadhaar. We have already started the process of mandatory Aadhaar submission during admission.

What is being done to streamline examination system in degree colleges?

I have called a meeting with principals and vice-principals on March 17. We want to regularise the exams and avoid unnecessary delays in issuing the results. The entire process seems to have some lacuna —if the exams are conducted late, the results are declared late, and thus it takes at least a year to issue the degree certificates. Now, we have a plan to finalise the schedule of exams, results, and issuance of degrees in each academic year.

Baby steps are being taken to strengthen infrastructure in colleges…

As a first step we are trying to provide land to the colleges. We are also looking into the possibilities of establishing our own buildings. Once we achieve this target, we aim at addressing other issues such as getting better furniture, laboratory, toilets, drinking water facility among others. We have sought financial support from ADB for this.

The uniform dress code for students isn’t followed in all colleges...

Most of the government colleges are following the directions. MKP (PG) College already has a uniform and it is only the aided colleges — DAV and DBS in Dehradun — where I see the problem. We are working on this. We want students to accept the dress code for which we are in communication with them.

What’s your take on the desi convocation uniform and mandatory singing of National Song and anthem.

I want the students to have a connect with our National Song and anthem. Also, there’s no need to follow the British style of convocation uniform.