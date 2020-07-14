e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Man accused of raping minor, fleeing police custody, found dead in Uttarakhand forest

Man accused of raping minor, fleeing police custody, found dead in Uttarakhand forest

The man, identified as Bhavesh Kumar, had escaped from a police vehicle while he was being taken to jail from a local court on July 7. He had escaped from the vehicle when it slowed at a turn on the hilly road.

dehradun Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:23 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Kumar was accused of raping a minor girl of his village and was an under-trial inmate in the Nainital jail. Police was searching for him since his escape.
Kumar was accused of raping a minor girl of his village and was an under-trial inmate in the Nainital jail. Police was searching for him since his escape. (File photo)
         

A 21-year-old man, accused of raping a minor girl, was found hanging in a jungle about a week after escaping from police custody on Monday morning in Tallital area of Nainital district.

The man, identified as Bhavesh Kumar, had escaped from a police vehicle while he was being taken to jail from a local court on July 7. He had escaped from the vehicle when it slowed at a turn on the hilly road.

Kumar was accused of raping a minor girl of his village and was an under-trial inmate in the Nainital jail. Police was searching for him since his escape.

Vijay Mehta, station house officer, Tallital police station said, police got the information about Kumar’s body in jungle on Monday.

“Soon a team of local police after efforts of several hours in going down inside the jungle in a gorge of about 1 km deep, reached the spot where he was found hanging from a tree. The body was in a decomposed state which suggested that he hanged self a few days ago,” said Mehta.

The police officer said Kumar was wearing the same clothes on the day of his escape and was having the ‘handcuffs on his one hand.’

“As the spot is very deep near the road, efforts are on to bring the body up after which it would be sent for post-mortem examination. Once its report comes, the cause of death would be ascertained. A probe in on in the case,” said Mehta.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In