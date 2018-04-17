Nainital hoteliers demand AC shuttle bus services for tourists

The hoteliers of Nainital have demanded from the transport department to start air-conditioned (AC) shuttle bus services from the Russi Bypass to Nainital city for the convenience of tourists.

Last year, the high court at Nainital keeping in view the parking problem in the city had ordered to stop the entry of vehicles over 35-seat capacity in Haldwani and Kaladhungi. The smaller buses were allowed to run only till the Russi Bypass. From there, the tourists were taken to Naintal in taxis.

However, the hoteliers said that the tourists faced problems last year, as the taxi operators charged exorbitantly. Keeping in view the convenience of tourists, the transport department should start AC bus services, they demanded.

Rajesh Sah, the secretary of Nainital Hotels and Restaurants Association, said that the hotel owners had met transport minister Yashpal Arya on Monday demanding that the administration make arrangements for shuttle services from the Russi Bypass to Nainital, which is a distance of around 5 km. “The tourists coming to Nainital need AC buses, as most of them have high paying capacity and we thus demand the administration to arrange for transport,” said Sah.

He claimed that the transport minister has assured the hoteliers to discuss the matter with the regional transport manager and regional transport officer. He said, “7,000-8,000 tourists reach Nainital every day during the peak season and it becomes very difficult to manage the traffic situation.”

Senior superintendent of police, Nainital, Janmejay Khanduri said that the traffic department had conducted assessment of the parking situation in Nainital city and found that the hotels did not have sufficient parking space. “During peak season, there is availability of parking space for 1,200 vehicles per day, while the demand is for more than 4,000 vehicles per day,” he said.

Rajiv Mehra, the regional transport officer, said that he had asked the transport corporation’s regional manager to send the details of AC buses available with them. “We will be receiving the reply very soon, after which we will assess the number of buses available and use them for transportation of tourists,” he said.