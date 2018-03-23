Neighbours steal man’s cow in Doon, slaughter it

Police on Friday booked four people for allegedly stealing and slaughtering the cow of a man in Sahaspur area of Dehradun. One of the accused has been arrested.

Police said one Kurban, a resident of Sahaspur, lodged a complaint stating that he found his cow missing Friday morning. Kurban told the police that while searching for the bovine, he came to know that Salman, Aamir, Ameeran, and Furkan, all from his village, had stolen the cow and slaughtered it. He also alleged that the accused warned him of dire consequences if he went to the police.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case against the four accused under the cow protection law and under sections 380 and 506 of IPC.

Furkan has been arrested while the other three are absconding. Police officials claimed that also recovered the remains of the slaughtered animal following revelations made by Furkan. The samples have been sent for examination.

A search has also been launched to arrest the other accused, police said.

In a release, police also said that the accused had been imprisoned on seven occasions in the past for offences related to cow slaughter. They will be produced before a local court on Saturday.

This is the second case of cow slaughter in less than a month in Dehradun. Recently, a man was arrested from Sahastradhara Road for allegedly using a dairy compound as a transit location for smuggling bovines and also slaughtering them. Police had them claimed to have rescued four cows and one calf from the compound. The animals were in poor health, the police had said.