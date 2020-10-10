e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Portals of Hemkund Sahib shut for the year, over 8,500 pilgrims visit shrine

Portals of Hemkund Sahib shut for the year, over 8,500 pilgrims visit shrine

The opening of the portals of the shrine was delayed this year amid Covid-19 pandemic.

dehradun Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Pilgrims outside Hemkund Sahib shrine ahead of it closing for this year.
Pilgrims outside Hemkund Sahib shrine ahead of it closing for this year.(HT Photo)
         

The portals of Sikh holy shrine Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was closed for this year on Saturday at 1:30 pm following all rituals and prayers.

On Saturday, a batch of about 1,350 Sikh devotees witnessed the last prayers at the shrine before its portals closed ahead of the winter season. The process of the closure of the shrine started on Saturday morning following all rituals and prayers.

The shrine, which opened on September 4 this year following relaxations under Unlock 4.0, welcomed around 8,500 pilgrims. The shrine was open for 36 days this year. Last year, more than 2.39 lakh pilgrims visited Hemkund Sahib.

Also read: Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case

Seva Singh, chief manager of Hemkund Sahib Management Trust said that this year in the 36-days that the shrine was open, the management received complete support from district administration, police and locals.

“For this, the trust expresses gratitude to all. All the devotees who visited Hemkund Sahib have also fully supported the Trust by following the guidelines of Covid-19,” said Singh.

Along with this, the portals of Hindu shrine Lokpal, the temple dedicated to Lord Ram’s brother Lakshman, was also closed for the year following all rituals.

tags
top news
India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill’s fifty brings respite for KKR
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill’s fifty brings respite for KKR
2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Pulwama hours after another gunbattle in Kulgam
2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Pulwama hours after another gunbattle in Kulgam
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In