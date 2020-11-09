Rs 700 crore worth international project to transform 3000 Uttarakhand schools

dehradun

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:51 IST

Uttarakhand government will start work on wholesome development of 3,000 schools in the state with the aim to enhance the quality of education.

Mukul Kumar Sati, additional state project director for Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan, said, “As part of a new project, Asian Development Bank has selected five states in the country including Uttarakhand, for enhancement of quality of education. Under this project, the focus will be on wholesome development of around 3,000 schools. We will be developing 380 Leader Schools also through this project.”

He said the project will work to improve digital learning, smart classes and activities, personality and skill development for students, special training of teachers, career guidance for students among other such facilities. The project will first start in five districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Almora, Pauri Garhwal and US Nagar.

Speaking on infrastructural development, Sati said, “The schools that will be developed as Leader Schools will see infrastructural development. These include 190 secondary and elementary schools each from all blocks of the state. We are first focusing on five districts which include two aspirational districts of the state (Haridwar and US Nagar), two hilly districts which are the largest in the area and have reported maximum migration (Almora and Pauri Garhwal) and the state capital district.”

Also Read: Uttarakhand CM launches free Wi-Fi service for govt colleges, universities

Officials informed that as part of the project, the state is likely to receive an amount of Rs 700 crores over a period of five years, starting next year.

Uttarakhand government is already working towards starting two English medium schools in every block of the state, named as Atal Model Schools. This project was approved by the state cabinet in its last meeting on November 4. The state has 95 development blocks.