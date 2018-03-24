Tranquilising experts’ names to be uploaded on U’khand forest dept website

The forest department is creating a database of experts for tranquilising wild animals, especially leopards. The list would be uploaded on the department’s official website to assist divisional forest officers in case of emergency.

In a meeting in December, the decision was taken to create a list of staff that were trained in tranquilising wild animals. This mainly includes the field staff as well as veterinarians currently serving the department.

“To address conflict, we had decided to maintain a database of people who are trained in tranquilising wild animals,” said Jai Raj, head of forest force (HoFF) and principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF).

Man-leopard conflict is high in Uttarakhand. As many as 159 leopards were declared man-eaters in the state till October 2017. Out of which 37 were killed.

During conflict, the forest staff track the killer leopard or animal and tranquilise it. After that they either release it in wild or keep it in a rescue centre.

In most of the cases, the lack of experts was reported to tranquilise the animal successfully.

The high court in Nainital in December 2016 directed officials to undertake the exercise only in the presence of veterinary doctors. But, the department lacks the veterinarians.

At present, there are two doctors in Haridwar and one each in Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Corbett Tiger Reserve and Pt GB Pant High Altitude Zoo in Nainital.

The department is working to engage 20 more veterinarians through the animal husbandry department.

“We are engaging veterinary doctors that would assist us in meeting emergencies and will also supervise in tranquilising the wild animals,” said Digvijay Singh Khati, the chief wildlife warden.

While the five veterinarians with the department are thoroughly trained in tranquilising, at other places, assistance of staff would be taken.

In this regard, teams in Pauri and Tehri were trained in tranquilising and they were given modern tranquilising guns.

“We are trained to meet conflict situation. And if similar workforce is created in other divisions, then it would be handy to deal with the routine interactions,” said Lakshman Singh Sajwan, a member of response team constituted at Tehri.