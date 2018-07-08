Two held with 75 kg suspected cow meat smuggled from UP

Two people were arrested with 75 kg of suspected cow meat from Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Sunday. They had brought the meat for selling in the district from Thakurdwara area in Uttar Pradesh.

Sudhir Kumar, in-charge Kunda police station, said Mohammad Irfan and Naseem Akhtar, both hail from Udham Singh Nagar, were arrested with 75 kg of meat which they had brought in a van from Thakurdwara in Moradabad to US Nagar’s Kashipur Mandi for selling.

“Based on an input that prohibited meat was being brought here for selling, we succeeded in catching them at Kashipur Mandi on Saturday,” he said.

Kumar said a government veterinary doctor, who checked the meat, said it was cow meat.

“But confirmation will come after samples of the meat, which have been sent to the lab, are checked by the veterinary expert.

“Besides, the two accused also admitted, during the interrogation, that it was cow meat,” he said.

Kumar said both the accused would be booked under the Uttarakhand Cow and its Progeny Protection Act, 2007.

The section 3 of this act prohibits the slaughter of cows, bulls, and calves in the state.

Under the act, there is a provision for 10 years jail or ₹10,000 fine or both for cow slaughter or selling cow meat.

On directions of chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat last year, two cow protection squads were formed, one each for Kumaon and Garhwal regions, with Udham Singh Nagar as the base for the 11-member cow protection squad for Kumaon region.

In case of Garhwal region, Hardwar has been made the base for the squad.