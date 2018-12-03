Uttarakhand assembly’s winter session likely to be stormy

The winter session of the Uttarakhand assembly starting Tuesday is set to be stormy with the Congress geared up to corner the BJP government on its “failure to resolve all pressing issues” such as development, law and order, unemployment, agrarian distress and the state’s permanent capital.

“We are going to vociferously raise on the floor of the House the issue of the government’s failure to speed up development and resolve issues like law and order, rising unemployment and the mounting agrarian distress,” Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Indira Hridiyesh said.

Congress state unit president Pritam Singh said the Opposition would also question the BJP government on its failure to resolve the issue of the state’s permanent capital.

Parliamentary affairs minister Prakash Pant said the government would give elaborate replies to all questions that the Opposition will raise on the floor of the House.

The BJP government will table the supplementary budget of Rs 2,175 crore in the assembly’s three-day winter session that starts on December 4.

However, the BJP regime holding the assembly’s winter session at Dehradun drew a sharp criticism from the Congress that accused the ruling dispensation of “being insensitive to the people’s long pending demand” that the mountain state’s permanent capital be set up in its centrally located hill town (Gairsain).

In fact, the previous Congress regime had also organised the assembly’s winter session at Gairsain raising hopes that it might name the latter as the permanent capital.

A resolution passed by the previous Congress government made it mandatory for all successive governments to hold budget sessions at Vidhan Bhawan in Gairsain.

Consequently, the BJP government also held the assembly’s budget session there last year.

So, the BJP regime’s failure to hold the assembly’s winter session at Gairsain has given the Opposition enough ammo to corner the ruling party on the issue of permanent capital.

However, state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt recently defended the government’s decision stating assembly sessions should be held at Gairsain only after the entire infrastructure relating to Vidhan Bhawan is complete. His statement drew a strong criticism from the Opposition.

“When we were in power, he (Bhatt) used to vociferously demand on the floor of Vidhan Bhawan at Gairsain that permanent capital be set up in that hill town,” said Congress state unit president Singh.

“He is raising the issue of incomplete infrastructure but the fact is that we had organised three assembly sessions at Gairsain when even Vidhan Bhawan was still coming up there,” he said.

Bhatt accused the Congress of ensuring the defeat of a private Bill moved in the House by a BJP legislator in favour of naming Gairsain as the state’s permanent capital.

Hridayesh accused the BJP government for failing on all fronts. “Development works have come to a standstill. Roads are lying half-constructed in absence of funds. People in the hills are forced to buy potable water,” she alleged.

Hridayesh said the Congress would also vociferously raise the issue of agrarian distress.

“This (BJP) government hasn’t bothered to waive off farm loans despite many farmers having committed suicide,” she alleged.

Singh accused the government of failing to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise that farm loans would be waived off. He said he (Modi) made the promise while leading the BJP’s poll campaign ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.

Hridayesh accused the BJP government of fiscal mismanagement. “What kind of development this (BJP) dispensation will carry out when it doesn’t have enough funds to pay even the state employees their salaries,” she alleged.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pant said the people have showed them (Congress) their place by voting the BJP to power in five of the seven municipal corporations in the state. “However, they (Congress) will get elaborate replies to all their queries on the floor of the House,” he said.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 15:23 IST