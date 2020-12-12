e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand cabinet minister Rekha Arya tests positive for Covid-19

Uttarakhand cabinet minister Rekha Arya tests positive for Covid-19

Before Arya, other cabinet ministers like Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Madan Kaushik also tested positive for Covid-19.

dehradun Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand cabinet minister Rekha Arya.
Uttarakhand cabinet minister Rekha Arya.(Twitter/@rekhaaryaoffice)
         

Uttarakhand cabinet minister Rekha Arya tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday morning, informed the minister through social media.

Arya took to Twitter on Saturday and said, “My corona test report came back positive. I am asymptomatic and am not facing any problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the past few days, please take care and get tested.”

Before Arya, other cabinet ministers like Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Madan Kaushik also tested positive for Covid-19.

Also read: Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal

Uttarakhand has reported over 81,000 Covid-19 cases with over 72,000 positive patients having recovered successfully. A total of 1,341 Covid-19 positive patients have died in the state. With over 5,900 active cases, the positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.45 per cent and death rate at 1.65 per cent. The state has a recovery rate of 89.87 per cent.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 23,835 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (12,657), US Nagar (10,592) and Nainital (9,347).

The state health department has so far tested 14.89 lakh people of which results of over 17,500 are pending.

