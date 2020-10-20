e-paper
Uttarakhand man stabs sister over family dispute, surrenders at local police station

Uttarakhand man stabs sister over family dispute, surrenders at local police station

The police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon from him. His injured sister has been admitted in the nearby government hospital.

dehradun Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
After allegedly stabbing his 25-year-old sister, a 30-year-old Uttarakhand man surrendered before the Ramnagar police on Tuesday, said police.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon from him. His injured sister has been admitted in the nearby government hospital.

Ravi Saini, in-charge Ramnagar police station said one Nizam, 30, resident of Bambagher village in Ramanagar, who is vegetable seller, surrendered at the police station after stabbing his sister

According to police, Nizam had some family dispute with his sister Shakeena.

“There was a dispute between the siblings on Tuesday over some issue. The fight escalated and Nizam stabbed his sister,” he said.

Saini said, “After stabbing his sister, he reached the police station and surrendered.”

Police rushed to the spot on information and sent the injured girl to the government hospital from where she has been referred to Susheela Tiwari government hospital in Haldwani.

“We have registered a case against the brother under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder),” said Saini.

