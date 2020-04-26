e-paper
Dehradun

Uttarakhand police arrests over 10,000 people for violating Covid-19 lockdown

On Sunday, a total of 39 cases were registered under section 188 of IPC for disobeying the government order on lockdown in which the 391 accused persons were arrested, said police.

dehradun Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
On Sunday, a total of 39 cases were registered under section 188 of IPC for disobeying the government order on lockdown in which the 391 accused persons were arrested
Uttarakhand police on Sunday arrested 391 more people for alleged violation of Covid-19 lockdown in the state, taking the total number of persons arrested so for the same to over 10,000, said police.

Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order) Uttarakhand police said, “So far the total cases registered in the state for the violation of the lockdown are 2,189 in which total 10,062 people have been arrested.”

Kumar said, “Apart from the arrests, police have also seized total 5,296 vehicles and challaned 25,033 others under Motor Vehicles Act so far after they were found plying on the roads despite the prohibition on their movement during the lockdown.”

“Police have also imposed a fine of total Rs 1.24 crore on the owners of vehicles against which action was taken in this lockdown,” he said.

