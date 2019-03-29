Uttarakhand woman, baby die during labour; kin allege lack of medical attention

Family members of a pregnant woman complained of lack of medical attention after she and her baby died at a government hospital in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar on Wednesday.

Sapna (24), a resident of Ratura village of Rudraprayag, went into labour on Wednesday morning and was taken to the district hospital. “She was brought to the hospital around 10-10.15 am. She was experiencing difficulty in breathing and was having fits. The doctors examined her and found the foetus was 32-34 weeks old. Her haemoglobin level was also good so it was not a high-risk pregnancy. The shortness of breath and fits were the only points of concern,” chief medical officer (CMO) of Rudraprayag SK Jha said.

Sapna was referred to Base Hospital in Pauri’s Srinagar at 12.20pm. “Since her condition was not stabilising, the doctors thought it was better to transfer her to Base hospital. There was a life risk if operated in such a condition,” Jha said.

As per the CMO, she was transported to Base Hospital accompanied by medical attendants. Jha said apart from mild pain in the ambulance, she did not complain of any other issue.

“She was admitted to Base Hospital at 1.39 pm. Her uterus had ruptured and she had gone into shock due to that. As a result, the doctors could not operate,” assistant chief medical officer of Pauri Dr HCS Matolia said.

“The doctors started the surgery at 5pm. The baby had already died in her womb. At 5.45pm, she died too,” Matolia said.

Family members of Sapna, who also has a one-and-a- half year- old daughter, have alleged that she died due to lack of timely medical attention. Responding to this, Matolia said, “Before she came to us, she was in Rudraprayag. We don’t know what treatment was administered during that period. Doctors at Srinagar’s Base Hospital could not start her surgery immediately as she was in shock.”

Meanwhile CMO of Rudraprayag said that doctors at the district hospital did everything that was possible. “We are sending a team to Pauri to find out what happened there and have also sought a report in the matter from CMO of Pauri,” Jha said.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 08:52 IST