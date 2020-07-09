With 47 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s tally rises to 3,305; over 2,600 recover

dehradun

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:39 IST

With 47 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s tally rose to 3,305 on Thursday. These include 558 active cases and 46 deaths due to the disease, according to the state health department bulletin.

Thursday’s cases included two health care workers from Dehradun district while three patients were close contacts of earlier detected positive patients. The others had returned to the state from places like Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Kuwait and Haryana.

Of the 47 patients, the maximum 20 were from Dehradun district followed by 12 from Naintal, five cases each from Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal, , three from Udham Singh Nagar and two from Champawat district.

A total of 22 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state during the day. Overall, 2,672 people have recovered in the state.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 60.66 days, with a recovery rate of 80.85%.

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 86,000 samples of which results of over 5,500 are awaited.