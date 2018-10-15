2 multi-national company employees drug colleague, gang-rape her in Delhi

A woman employee working at a multi-national company has alleged that she was gang-raped by her two colleagues on Saturday night. Police have arrested the two men.

According to the police, the woman alleged in her complaint that she was offered a lift by the two men on Saturday evening as they left office for home. After she joined them, they served her drinks in the car which allegedly had sedatives in it and she fell unconscious, she said.

The woman said that the two men then took her to a flat and took turns to rape her and later dropped her somewhere in Vasant Kunj. The woman said she managed to reach home in Dwarka and dialled the police control room to report the matter.

A senior police officer said that based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered and the two men were arrested after a medical examination was conducted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-west district, Devender Arya, did not comment on the incident when contacted.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 12:38 IST