2 years after it fell, Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill stands tall, swells

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 03:14 IST

A million metric tonnes of garbage has been added to the Ghazipur landfill site in the last two years despite a Delhi lieutenant governor order to stop dumping waste there after a portion of it collapsed killing two persons on September 1, 2017.

For context, a million metric tonnes is nearly seven times the weight of the Signature Bridge (148,000 metric tonnes) and enough to fill up 15 Hauz Khas Lakes (130,000 cubic metres of water). This has resulted in the total mass of the landfill to burgeon from 13 to 14 million metric tonnes.

But despite the addition, its height grew only 5 metres — from 60m to 65m — since 2017, as East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) said most of the garbage is being dumped on the sides. “We have taken utmost care not to heap more waste at the peak of the landfill… but we are constrained for land and cannot close Ghazipur at the moment,” said Dilraj Kaur, commissioner, EDMC.

