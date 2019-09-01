e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

2 years after it fell, Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill stands tall, swells

For context, a million metric tonnes is nearly seven times the weight of the Signature Bridge (148,000 metric tonnes) and enough to fill up 15 Hauz Khas Lakes (130,000 cubic metres of water). This has resulted in the total mass of the landfill to burgeon from 13 to 14 million metric tonnes.

delhi Updated: Sep 01, 2019 03:14 IST
Baishali Adak
Baishali Adak
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Environmental experts say the Ghazipur landfill site has gone past its shelf life since 2002.
Environmental experts say the Ghazipur landfill site has gone past its shelf life since 2002.(Raj K Raj/HT File Photo )
         

A million metric tonnes of garbage has been added to the Ghazipur landfill site in the last two years despite a Delhi lieutenant governor order to stop dumping waste there after a portion of it collapsed killing two persons on September 1, 2017.

For context, a million metric tonnes is nearly seven times the weight of the Signature Bridge (148,000 metric tonnes) and enough to fill up 15 Hauz Khas Lakes (130,000 cubic metres of water). This has resulted in the total mass of the landfill to burgeon from 13 to 14 million metric tonnes.

But despite the addition, its height grew only 5 metres — from 60m to 65m — since 2017, as East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) said most of the garbage is being dumped on the sides. “We have taken utmost care not to heap more waste at the peak of the landfill… but we are constrained for land and cannot close Ghazipur at the moment,” said Dilraj Kaur, commissioner, EDMC.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 03:14 IST

tags
more from delhi
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss