24-year-old man stabbed and shot in south Delhi’s Tigri

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 03:42 IST

A 24-year-old man was stabbed and shot to death in south Delhi’s Tigri late on Wednesday night, said police.

The police have identified six suspects in the case. While one of the suspects has a previous murder case against him, the man who died had two criminal cases against him too. Police are yet to make any arrests in the case and are yet to determine the motive behind the crime.

Police identified the dead man as Rohit, a resident of JJ camp in Tigri. According to the police, they received a call from the police control room on Wednesday around 11 pm reporting that a man had been shot by some men following a quarrel.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said by the time a police team from Sangam Vihar police station reached the spot, Rohit had already been taken to Batra Hospital by his relatives. A police team that reached the hospital found that he had been pronounced dead. His body was sent for an autopsy. A case of murder was registered to initiate the probe, the officer said.

“Doctors told police that Rohit had been stabbed eight times and had two gunshot injuries. It looked like he was shot from close range. Preliminary probe revealed that Rohit had an altercation with one Akash during Wednesday afternoon over some petty issue. Locals told police that later in the night when Rohit was returning home, Akash, his two brothers Annu and Kapil and at least three others intercepted him and started a fight with him,” the officer said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Parvinder Singh said they have identified six men so far.

“One of them has a murder case of 2016 against him. Another suspect we have identified was caught in 2012 under Excise Act for smuggling liquor. Rohit, who was unemployed, also has two cases of assault registered against him. We have detained a few men for questioning and teams have been formed to arrest the suspects,” Singh said.

In another incident reported from Badarpur, a man was shot dead and a woman was injured after a group of men attacked them. Police said they are yet to ascertain the reason of attack and efforts to arrest the attackers were on.

Police said the crme was reported around 10.30 pm. A police team that reached the spot found the injured man and woman were already sent to hospital. “A team that reached the hospital found that the man, Avinash alias Doctor was pronounced dead while the woman identified as Sheela was given treatment and later discharged from the hospital. In her statement the woman said that while she and Avinash were sitting near their house three men came and picked a fight with Avinash. During the fight, one of them shot Avinash once, she alleged,” said the officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered and efforts to trace the identified men are underway.

