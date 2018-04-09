 4 die in shoe factory fire in Delhi’s Sultanpuri | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

4 die in shoe factory fire in Delhi’s Sultanpuri

The blaze started at the Raja Park factory in Sultanpuri in Delhi around 6.35 am. There were around a dozen labourers inside the factory when the fire broke out.

delhi Updated: Apr 09, 2018 13:35 IST
Delhi Fire Service personnel at work in Sultanpuri Monday morning.
Delhi Fire Service personnel at work in Sultanpuri Monday morning.(ANI Twitter Photo)

Four labourers were killed in a fire that broke out in a shoe factory in New Delhi on Monday, said a fire officer.

The blaze started at the Raja Park factory in Sultanpuri around 6.35 am. There were around a dozen labourers inside the factory when the fire broke out, the Delhi Fire Service officer said.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“Four labourers, who were trapped inside it, died due to suffocation and burnt injuries. They were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital. Efforts are on to identify the deceased,” he added.

The fire, which broke out due to a short circuit, was doused at 9.50 am, the officer added.

tags

more from delhi
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature