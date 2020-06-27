A Rainbow of inclusivity: Trans community welcomes move by NMRC to rename metro station

delhi

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:03 IST

In a press release dated June 24, Noida Metro Rail Corporation announced that the sector 50 metro station will be named Rainbow, dedicated to the transgender community. “NMRC has started this initiative with very noble intentions with the aim to empower the Transgender Community. NMRC will also be providing them with up employment opportunities to help them become self reliant and pave the way for their healthy inclusion and participation in the society”, reads the release from Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director, Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

We speak to some people from the trans community and what this move entails.

“I welcome the move; We are part of the rainbow and the name does justice to it. But then I would like to see what is the workplace policy, what kind of inclusion they are talking about, and whether they are including trans man and trans woman at the same level. It is important how they train and sensitise people,” says Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kinnar Akhada and trans rights activist.

A planned approach and well-informed outlook will help take things forward in a more positive, inclusive manner, believes Abhina Aher, a trans rights activist working with India HIV/AIDS Alliance. “This is the first ever station in India, and even globally of this kind. But I feel they need more information and knowledge in order to make it a more trans-led station. They should engage people from the community. We have to go beyond just naming a station; tokenism won’t do. I really want to see people from the trans community to work there and lead the way. A community-friendly approach needs to be in place,” she says. She also suggests adding visual elements, such as the colours of the trans flag at the metro station, will help create a connect. “There are more trans people like me who are working with the government and are available to help them take this forward.

Read: Noida gets a Rainbow station to recognise transgenders’ place in society

Aryan Pasha, a lawyer by profession and the first Indian trans man to take part in national body-building competitions, feels that there is a need for sensitization and education both within the community and outside it. “The name that they had decided on giving it before, She Man, is derogatory and would have given the public another chance to bully us. The name Rainbow covers the entire spectrum of the LGBTQIA+ community. If you own and accept your identity, the world cannot bully you,” he says. As far as workplace policies are concerned, he feels that security should be a top priority. “Trans women should be given security the way female employees are. Even for trans men, employees say that you are biological male, why do you need security. Their preferred names and pronouns should be kept in mind while addressing them. Trans people should not be judged at any workplace. They should be given equal facilities as given to other employees,” he adds.

Alex, a Delhi-based trans woman says that the employment opportunities will open more doors for the community, who are otherwise shunned at interviews. “I have a degree in civil engineering but I am jobless. Interviews pe bahut gande tareeke se dekhte hain aur sirf trans hone ke basis pe reject kar dete hain. I hope things change with this move. If the metro opens employment opportunities, I will be the first one to apply,” she says.

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more