AAP attacks Punjab CM over minister’s ‘remarks’

Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and its Punjab unit's co-incharge Raghav Chadha alleged that Punjab minister of food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the media that the state had opened its doors for farmers from neighbouring regions to sell their produce.

delhi Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 05:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
However, in an interview to news agency ANI, Capt Singh labelled as “false” reports that Punjab has implemented the farm laws.
However, in an interview to news agency ANI, Capt Singh labelled as "false" reports that Punjab has implemented the farm laws.
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resign for allegedly implementing the three controversial farm laws in the state despite the protesting against it.

Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and its Punjab unit’s co-incharge Raghav Chadha alleged that Punjab minister of food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the media that the state had opened its doors for farmers from neighbouring regions to sell their produce.

“In a press conference, the Punjab minister clearly said the three farm laws have been implemented in the state. He also mentioned how all produce is being bought and sold as per the new laws. There cannot be a bigger fraud, a bigger betrayal than this,” Chadha said.

However, in an interview to news agency ANI, Capt Singh labelled as “false” reports that Punjab has implemented the farm laws. “The minister’s statement had been mischievously twisted by one newspaper, which others picked up without verifying the facts,” he said.

