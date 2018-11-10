AAP files police complaint against Manoj Tiwari for inciting violence at signature bridge

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) filed a written police complaint against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday, alleging that he incited violence at the inauguration of Signature Bridge on November 4. AAP leaders said that they decided to complain after the police failed to file an FIR against Tiwari.

A delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Narain Dass Gupta sought an FIR against Tiwari, MP from north east Delhi, during their meeting with Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik. Gupta alleged that Tiwari, who was accompanied by his party workers, posed a threat to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at the inauguration.

“I was seated on the dais along with my Rajya Sabha colleague, Sushil Gupta. The CM, deputy CM, ministers and senior officers of Delhi government were also present. No FIR has been registered even after four days, despite the fact that the premeditated criminal action of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and his supporters had put the lives of the CM, the deputy CM and other ministers at risk,” Gupta, as an “eyewitness”, stated in the police complaint.

Minutes before the inauguration of the bridge, Tiwari and his workers were allegedly involved in a scuffle with AAP workers and the police. While Tiwari, who was not invited to the event, said he wanted to be present as it was being held in his constituency, the AAP alleged he and his workers had come to attack the CM and other leaders present there.

“In my view, the police was duty-bound to register an FIR against Manoj Tiwari and his hoodlums who committed this serious cognizable offence against police officers on duty. Unfortunately, this has not happened,” the complaint read.

The AAP’s complaint comes days after the police booked several persons, including AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan, for allegedly threatening Tiwari. Khan, an MLA from Okhla, was seen pushing Tiwari away from the stage in a video. Khan, however, termed the police action biased, insisting he had no choice but to push Tiwari away because he was a threat to the CM’s security.

The AAP’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha accompanied Gupta on Friday. The complaint requested the police commissioner to register an FIR and provide them with a written copy.

“The police lodged an FIR against our MLA based on Manoj Tiwari’s email. We hope an FIR will be filed against him after our written complaint,” Chadha said. Earlier this week, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had written to the police commissioner seeking action against Tiwari.

“They (AAP leaders) had a meeting with Police commissioner. We informed them that three cases have already been lodged in the matter and Crime Branch is investigating it,” said Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma.

When contacted, Tiwari said the police should look into videos of the event from beginning to the end to conclude who indulged in violence. “Officials of the department of tourism, which organised the event, should be booked for breaking protocol. Arvind Kejriwal is out on bail and his MLA (Khan), a habitual offender, openly pushed and threatened me. The police should arrest them,” he said.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 09:10 IST