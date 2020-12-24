e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers

AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers

“BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened,” Chadha tweeted.

delhi Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 15:19 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“I will address an Important Press Conference at 4pm at @AamAadmiParty Headquarters on this violent attack by BJP and the real reason behind it,” Chadha added.
“I will address an Important Press Conference at 4pm at @AamAadmiParty Headquarters on this violent attack by BJP and the real reason behind it,” Chadha added.(ANI file photo)
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed that the office of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was vandalised by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chadha is the Chairman of DJB.

The AAP leader also said that he will address a press conference at 4 pm about the incident.

“BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened,” Chadha tweeted.

“I will address an Important Press Conference at 4pm at @AamAadmiParty Headquarters on this violent attack by BJP and the real reason behind it,” he further said in another related tweet.

 

A number of AAP leaders criticised the incident and found a chance to attack the BJP.

What kind of goondaism is this int he national capital? First they house arrested CM @ArvindKejriwal. Then they attacked Dy CM @msisodia’s family. And now this deadly attack on the office of @raghav_chadha. @AmitShah is not able to forget the defeat in the election and is resorting to all this,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The AAP meanwhile accused Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta of orchestrating the attack.

“AAP MLA and @DelhiJalBoard Vice Chairman @raghav_chadha’s office vandalized by BJP workers. The mob was led by Delhi BJP Chief @adeshguptabjp,” the party tweeted.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
Rahul Gandhi meets Prez over farm laws, says India an ‘imaginary democracy’
Rahul Gandhi meets Prez over farm laws, says India an ‘imaginary democracy’
Covid-19 UK variant: How scientists discovered the new strain
Covid-19 UK variant: How scientists discovered the new strain
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In