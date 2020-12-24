AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers

delhi

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 15:19 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed that the office of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was vandalised by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chadha is the Chairman of DJB.

The AAP leader also said that he will address a press conference at 4 pm about the incident.

“BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened,” Chadha tweeted.

“I will address an Important Press Conference at 4pm at @AamAadmiParty Headquarters on this violent attack by BJP and the real reason behind it,” he further said in another related tweet.

BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened. pic.twitter.com/iEwhaGBYRB — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 24, 2020

A number of AAP leaders criticised the incident and found a chance to attack the BJP.

What kind of goondaism is this int he national capital? First they house arrested CM @ArvindKejriwal. Then they attacked Dy CM @msisodia’s family. And now this deadly attack on the office of @raghav_chadha. @AmitShah is not able to forget the defeat in the election and is resorting to all this,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The AAP meanwhile accused Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta of orchestrating the attack.

“AAP MLA and @DelhiJalBoard Vice Chairman @raghav_chadha’s office vandalized by BJP workers. The mob was led by Delhi BJP Chief @adeshguptabjp,” the party tweeted.