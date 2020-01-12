AAP releases campaign song, video

delhi

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:13 IST

After its ‘Paanch saal Kejriwal’ song went viral during the 2015 assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday launched the audio and video of its new song - ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ - as part of its campaign for the Delhi elections on February 8.

The song, composed by music director Vishal Dadlani, depicts AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, as the ‘go-to’ person for getting all work done in Delhi and also briefly talks about the tussle between the AAP government and the Centre and Lieutenant Governor.

“Chala re chala fir Arvind dekho, Dilli ke haq ladkar lene ko, roka toh dekho lakh duniya ne, banda taiyyar nai rukne ko (There goes Arvind again, to fight for the rights of Delhi. The world made lakhs of attempts to stop him, but the man is never ready to stop)” are the opening lines of the AAP’s campaign song which was launched by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh at the party headquarters.

“The theme song showcases the sentiments of the people of Delhi about Arvind Kejriwal and also the key achievements of the AAP government in Delhi. This song is not only the voice of the people of Delhi, but it is also going to become the theme song of the city over the next five years,” Sisodia said.

The video of the song showcases Kejriwal from his days as an activist and also includes scenes from his recent town hall meetings during which he discussed the performance of the his government with the people. It also highlights the Delhi government’s free water, power and pilgrimage schemes apart from its mohalla clinic project.

“In the last five years we have worked relentlessly for the people of Delhi. Today, wherever we go in Delhi and meet people, they tell us how happy they are with the clean governance of the AAP led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Sisodia said.

The AAP said until the elections are over, the song will be played at all party rallies and meetings. “We have prepared 20 teams for ‘flash mob’ performances on this song, and hundreds more will be created in the coming days. The teams will perform on the song in all the streets, markets and gatherings across the national Capital,” senior party leader and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

During the last election, Dadlani had composed another song ‘Paanch saal Kejriwal’ for the party’s campaign.

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.